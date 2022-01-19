Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

TOL opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

