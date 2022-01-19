Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. 2,529,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

