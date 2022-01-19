Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $63.35

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.35, but opened at $62.04. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 15,256 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

