Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

