Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TOSYY opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $23.60.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
