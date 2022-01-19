Tourist Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $22,287.86 and approximately $86.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

