Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has been assigned a C$65.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.62.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.82. 540,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,296. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$18.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.76. The firm has a market cap of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,655.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.