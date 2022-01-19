Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.82. 540,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,296. The company has a market cap of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$18.11 and a one year high of C$49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.76.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, with a total value of C$203,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95. Insiders purchased a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,655 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

