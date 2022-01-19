TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.24 Million

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $160.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.59 million. TowneBank posted sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $680.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.72 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $642.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TOWN stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

