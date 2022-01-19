Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Market Cap Tops $9.98 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00010094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00331335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

