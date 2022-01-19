Traders Buy High Volume of Engagesmart Call Options (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,662% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

ESMT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 532,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $363,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

