Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $230.80

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.80 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.27), with a volume of 63199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.26).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.88) to GBX 325 ($4.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.62) to GBX 351 ($4.79) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.67 ($5.43).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

