Tranchess Price Down 21.3% This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $83.76 million and $24.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.21 or 1.00056720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00619560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,970,907 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

