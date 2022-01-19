TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $630.74 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.81 and its 200-day moving average is $626.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

