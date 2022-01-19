Travala.com (AVA) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $74.07 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.57 or 0.07447225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.83 or 1.00118490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,611,187 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

