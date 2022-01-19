Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.10. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,143 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 0.56.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TREC)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
