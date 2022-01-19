Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.10. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,143 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

