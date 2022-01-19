Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,250. Trex has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Trex by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Trex by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

