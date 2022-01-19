Tribe Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Tribe has a market cap of $460.13 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

