Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCW. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.23. 1,473,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$803.66 million and a P/E ratio of -38.69. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

