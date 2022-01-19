TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,420. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

