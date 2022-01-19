Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

