trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.82 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $423.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

