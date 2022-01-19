Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

TROX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 689,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,525. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

