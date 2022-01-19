True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.12

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 98002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $618.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

