Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.