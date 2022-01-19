Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

TFC stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Truist Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

