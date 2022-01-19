Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $73.50 at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $73.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE TFC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

