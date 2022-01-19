Truist Financial Weighs in on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

VNO stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

