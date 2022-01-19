Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$42.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

SU traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

