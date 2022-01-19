Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$42.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.
SU traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
