Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SHIP traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.38 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,976. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.30.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.