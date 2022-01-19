Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post sales of $286.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.39 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Turing has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

