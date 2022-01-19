Turing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

