Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.86

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

