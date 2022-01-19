Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 50.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,768. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.