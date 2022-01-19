Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 50.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.88.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,768. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
