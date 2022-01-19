TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $63,001.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,216,647,523 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.