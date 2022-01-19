Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 39,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,178,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
