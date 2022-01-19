Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 39,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,178,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

