two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TWOA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in TWO by 459.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 919,403 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in TWO by 140.3% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in TWO by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in TWO by 35.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 266,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TWO during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

