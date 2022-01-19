Tycoon (TYC) Market Cap Reaches $3.64 Million

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tycoon has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $265,769.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

