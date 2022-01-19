Tyler Brous Buys 2,500 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Brous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00.

Shares of STTK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 104,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after buying an additional 390,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 373.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 204,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

