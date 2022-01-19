U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,759,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.