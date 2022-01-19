U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

