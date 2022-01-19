U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 309,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,589. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.