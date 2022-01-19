Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 103,343 shares.The stock last traded at $297.88 and had previously closed at $287.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.