UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €57.00 ($64.77) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.72 ($74.68).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.