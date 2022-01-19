UBS Group Initiates Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

KBH traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 3,699,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. KB Home has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

