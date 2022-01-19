UBS Group Initiates Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.
KBH traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 3,699,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36. KB Home has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $52.48.
In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
