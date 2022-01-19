UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

MHK traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.88. 351,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

