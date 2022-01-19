UBS Group Reiterates “$360.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $360.00 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

MSFT traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, reaching $309.02. 1,404,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,232,855. Microsoft has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 130,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. ING Groep boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 6,363,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,530,000 after buying an additional 1,081,801 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 1,255,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 297,585 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 7,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 8,475,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $375,118,000 after buying an additional 4,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

