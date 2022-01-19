UBS Group Reiterates “$360.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $360.00 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.
MSFT traded up $6.37 on Wednesday, reaching $309.02. 1,404,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,232,855. Microsoft has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 130,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. ING Groep boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 6,363,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,530,000 after buying an additional 1,081,801 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 1,255,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 297,585 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 7,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 8,475,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $375,118,000 after buying an additional 4,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
