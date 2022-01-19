UBS Group Reiterates “€720.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €720.00 ($818.18) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

