UBS Group Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

Shares of BNR stock traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €77.92 ($88.55). The company had a trading volume of 343,483 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.54.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Tariff

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.