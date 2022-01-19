UBS Group Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €77.92 ($88.55). The company had a trading volume of 343,483 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.54.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.