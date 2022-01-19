UBS Group Reiterates “SEK 180” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 180 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

