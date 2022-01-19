UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 677,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

